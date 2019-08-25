Calgarians ride, set up ghost bike to remember cyclist who died last month

Calgarians cycled together Sunday afternoon, rallying in honour of a fellow rider who was killed last month.

On July 26, a cyclist in his 50s was killed after being hit by a Purolator truck at 53 Avenue N.E. and 11 Street N.E.

Sunday’s Ghost Bike Memorial Ride started at Reworks Upcycle Shop and ended near that crash site. A donated bike painted white was locked in place there as a physical reminder to share the road.

“Obviously, it’s tragic and we hope to not have to hold very many of these, if any at all,” said Solita Work, an organizer of the ride.

“But it does, first of all, bring attention to the person who was killed; they’re a human being whose life will be really missed. But also it’s going to bring attention and a call to action for safer streets in our city so these kinds of things don’t happen.”

At the site, cyclists met the victim’s family and held a moment of silence.