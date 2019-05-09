Traffic
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of 8 Avenue N.W. and 19 Street N.W. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Calgary paramedics rushed a cyclist to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a car in the community of Mount Pleasant.

It happened in the area of 8 Avenue N.W. and 19 Street N.W. just before 11 p.m.

Calgary police said the cyclist, a middle-aged man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

