Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car: Calgary police

Calgary paramedics rushed a cyclist to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a car in the community of Mount Pleasant.
It happened in the area of 8 Avenue N.W. and 19 Street N.W. just before 11 p.m.
Calgary police said the cyclist, a middle-aged man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
