Man in life-threatening condition after Calgary LRT station stabbing

A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Calgary LRT station on Wednesday night.

EMS responded to the upper level of the Victoria Park/Stampede station after 10 p.m.

They found a man in his 30s on the platform with multiple stab wounds to the chest, EMS said.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Calgary Transit said the station building was closed as police investigated.

#CTRiders The Victoria Park/Stampede station building is currently closed due to a CPS matter, please use the ramp on south side of station to access the Victoria Park/Stampede station platform. pic.twitter.com/UZdLhxXaok — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) May 9, 2019