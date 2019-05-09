Man in life-threatening condition after Calgary LRT station stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Calgary LRT station on Wednesday night.
EMS responded to the upper level of the Victoria Park/Stampede station after 10 p.m.
They found a man in his 30s on the platform with multiple stab wounds to the chest, EMS said.
He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police said a man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Calgary Transit said the station building was closed as police investigated.
