1 person with non-life-threatening injuries after southeast Calgary stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in southeast Calgary near Marlborough Mall on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. just before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Police don’t believe it was a random incident and said no one was in custody as of 11 p.m.