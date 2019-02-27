1 person with non-life-threatening injuries after southeast Calgary stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in southeast Calgary near Marlborough Mall on Tuesday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. just before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Police don’t believe it was a random incident and said no one was in custody as of 11 p.m.
