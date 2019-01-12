Calgary police investigating double stabbing in Forest Lawn

Calgary police are investigating a double stabbing Saturday morning in Forest Lawn.

It happened at a home in the 2600 block of 48 street southeast at around 5 a.m.

Police said early indications are there was some sort of altercation between two men who lived in the home.

Both men suffered stab wounds.

“One has slashes to the neck and the other to the belly area,” Staff Sergeant Andy MacLeod said.

Both men are now recovering in hospital and police say they aren’t searching for any other suspects.

Detectives are on scene investigating.