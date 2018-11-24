2 separate stabbings a day apart near North Hill Centre in Calgary: police, EMS

A woman with stab wounds was found near the North Hill Centre on Friday night, EMS said.

The random attack happened in the 1700 block of 16 Avenue N.W. at around 5 p.m., police said. Officers said the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.

On Thursday, another stabbing was reported in the same area at the Lions Park CTrain station at 4 p.m.

Police said a fight started inside a vehicle at the station, before a black vehicle fled and a male with stab wounds was dropped off by the mall.

EMS said the victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating both stabbings and are looking for suspects and more information about the incidents.