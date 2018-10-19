Stabbing victim rushed to hospital after ‘serious assault’ in northwest Calgary

A man in his early 20s was rushed to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition after what an EMS spokesperson described as a “serious” assault in northwest Calgary late Friday afternoon.
At least 10 police cars responded to the scene in the area of 20 Avenue and 49 Street N.W. late Friday afternoon. Police confirmed the victim was stabbed and did not report any other injuries.
Police did not say if any arrests had been made in connection with the attack or what led to the incident.
More to come…
