Crime
October 19, 2018 10:11 pm
Updated: October 19, 2018 10:49 pm

Stabbing victim rushed to hospital after ‘serious assault’ in northwest Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

At least 10 police cars responded to the scene in the area of 20 Avenue and 49 Street in northwest Calgary late Friday afternoon. Police said a man had been stabbed.

Bruce Aalhus/ Global News
A man in his early 20s was rushed to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition after what an EMS spokesperson described as a “serious” assault in northwest Calgary late Friday afternoon.

At least 10 police cars responded to the scene in the area of 20 Avenue and 49 Street N.W. late Friday afternoon. Police confirmed the victim was stabbed and did not report any other injuries.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made in connection with the attack or what led to the incident.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
