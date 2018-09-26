Man taken to hospital with ‘traumatic injuries’ after assault in southeast Calgary
A man was found beat up in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning, police said.
A call in to police said there was a man who looked beat up laying on the ground in the 3600 block of 29 Avenue S.E. at around 8 a.m.
EMS took the man to hospital in serious condition with “multiple traumatic injuries.” There was no update from EMS on his condition as of Wednesday night.
Police said a suspect was arrested at around 3 p.m. but did not confirm where.
Officers said the relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown.
