Man taken to hospital with ‘traumatic injuries’ after assault in southeast Calgary

A man was found beat up in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning, police said.

A call in to police said there was a man who looked beat up laying on the ground in the 3600 block of 29 Avenue S.E. at around 8 a.m.

EMS took the man to hospital in serious condition with “multiple traumatic injuries.” There was no update from EMS on his condition as of Wednesday night.

Police said a suspect was arrested at around 3 p.m. but did not confirm where.

Officers said the relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown.