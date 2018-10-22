Calgary police seeking suspects after stabbing, forceful confinement in Montgomery

Calgary police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Friday in the northwest Montgomery neighbourhood.

At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 19, police received reports of a stabbing. When multiple police cars arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of 20 Avenue N.W., police found a man in his 20s lying in the backyard.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said the man was unlawfully confined in a neighbouring home by three people. Police believe the man was targeted but said they are still determining a motive for the incident.

Calgary police are looking for Nathan Yautz, 22. Yautz is currently wanted on warrants in relation to this incident — including aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and breach of recognizance — as well as unrelated warrants.

Yautz is described as a five-foot-10 Caucasian man with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 130 pounds. Yautz has tattoos of stars and skulls on his left forearm, a spiderweb and a rose on his left hand and the words “Phoenix Raine” on his chest. Police said Yautz may be wearing a red-and-black Toronto Raptors hoodie and glasses. Police warn members of the public not to approach him but to call police if they know his location.

Investigators are also looking for two other suspects. The second suspect is an Indigenous woman, approximately 20 years old, with a slim build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark hoodie.

The third suspect is an unknown male with no description available at the time of writing.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, the suspects or the whereabouts of Yautz to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.