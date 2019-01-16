Crime
January 16, 2019 12:22 am

2 men fight for their lives in hospital after pair of stabbings in southwest Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Police officers were called to a stabbing in the 700-block of 67 Avenue S.W. in Calgary on Tuesday night.

Loren Andreae/ Global News
Police officers were called to two separate stabbings in southwest Calgary shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim in one of the attacks in the 700-block of 67 Avenue S.W.

Police said he was found with multiple stab wounds but did not say where exactly he was discovered.

Nobody is in custody in connection with the incident and police are still investigating what happened.

The victim is believed to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, said a spokesperson for Calgary EMS.

Stabbing victim found on 9 Street S.W.

Officers found the other stabbing victim in the 700-block of 9 Street S.W. shortly before 9 p.m. Police said officers found the victim with stab wounds in the lobby of a building.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said the victim is a man in his 30s and that he was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury to his chest area.

No one has been detained in connection with that incident and police continue to investigate.

