Man seriously injured in break and enter in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a man was assaulted and seriously injured in a break-in in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to a home in the 600-block of 68 Avenue S.W. at about 6:10 p.m.
Police said a man inside the home was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The ambulance was escorted to the Foothills hospital by police.
No suspects were in custody as of 7 p.m., police said.
