Cyclist in critical condition after collision with delivery truck in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical condition after a collision with a delivery truck in northeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.
Police and EMS were called to the scene at 11 Street and 53 Avenue N.E. after 4 p.m.
The Global1 helicopter captured video of several emergency vehicles at the scene and a road was blocked off.
More to come…
