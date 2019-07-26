Calgary cyclist collision
July 26, 2019 6:58 pm

Cyclist in critical condition after collision with delivery truck in northeast Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A cyclist was in critical condition on Friday afternoon after a collision with a delivery truck.

A man in his 40s is in critical condition after a collision with a delivery truck in northeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Police and EMS were called to the scene at 11 Street and 53 Avenue N.E. after 4 p.m.

The Global1 helicopter captured video of several emergency vehicles at the scene and a road was blocked off.

