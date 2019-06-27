New City of Calgary data show collisions are down 33 per cent in playground zones

After three years, the City of Calgary is calling its shift to standardize both school and playground zone signs a success.

Since 2016, school and playground zones had a standard maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour, with a blanket time in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Since the changes, city officials said there has been a significant drop in collisions involving pedestrians.

According to the new data, collisions involving pedestrians have decreased by 33 per cent. In the evening hours, between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., there was a 70 per cent decrease.

Traffic lead Tony Churchill said the change was because of drivers going too fast in school zones, and more drivers knew about the speed limits and what times they were in effect.

“We had a lot of compliance issues, that’s what we heard from police,” Churchill said.

“There was a drive to harmonize this to keep it simple.”

Churchill said 58 per cent of people who responded to their study knew the exact start time of the zones. About 73 per cent were aware of the end times and a total of 80 per cent said it was easier to remember one single zone type.

“We had a before-and-after survey of motorists, who say after the changes, they knew what to do,” Churchill said.

“It was a really good effect in making those zones safer.”

While some parents told Global News that it does seem like more people are following the rules, they still think the hours should be reduced during the wintertime.

"Seven o'clock would be good because in the wintertime, it's a little bit darker, so nine o'clock is too late," parent Hiwot Memegsha said.

CHECK Another driver, Akilah Ghann, said she still sees drivers speeding and while she personally would want to see the hours reduced in the winter, she understands why the rules are in place.

“I’ve seen people speeding through. I’d personally like it, but I get it,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a reason why… for the safety of the kids, I get it and I’m fine with it being the longer period.”

Despite some frustration, the city said the numbers show pedestrians are still at risk on dark, winter nights.

“A lot of people perceive that there aren’t pedestrians out, but we know they are, and they’re getting hit,” Churchill said. “What we found when we looked at the data was that there [are] pedestrians being hit one hour after sunset, but before 9 p.m. at night.”