Calgary Police investigating fatal collision

Calgary Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in the city’s southwest.

Police were called around 4:30 Saturday morning for reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Glenmore Trail and Sarcee Trail SW.

There are currently road closures in place in the area.

According to police, the collision reconstruction team is on scene and will be for some time.

Drivers should expect the closures to remain in effect in the area for a few hours.

Police are also asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

