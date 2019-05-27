McKnight Boulevard closed in northwest Calgary following serious collision

Four children and two adults are in hospital after a serious crash shut down an intersection in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police and emergency responders are on site at McKnight Boulevard and Simons Road N.W. McKnight Boulevard was shut down in both directions Monday afternoon.

Traffic Advisory: Story continues below We are shutting down McKnight Blvd at Simons Rd SW, in both directions, due to a serious collision. We expect it to be closed for a number of hours. #YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 27, 2019

The collision involved a minivan and a pickup, resulting in serious injuries to all six passengers who were in the minivan. All six were transported to hospital.

“Paramedics transported four children to Alberta Children’s Hospital,” said Shane Paton with Alberta Health Services EMS. “One in life-threatening condition, one in serious but stable condition and two in non-life-threatening condition. And two adults were also transported to Foothills Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.”

Two adults in the pickup were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the collision, police said.

“I believe the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on McKnight Boulevard and the minivan may have been attempting to turn southbound on… Laycock Drive,” said Calgary Police Service Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp. “That’s the early preliminary investigation, but at this point, that’s what I believe happened.

“We have the reconstruction team on scene now.”

Van Dorp said witnesses to the collision are assisting investigators but they are still looking for anyone else with information.

“We have numerous witnesses on scene that offered assistance right away,” he said. “We’re also [interested] if there’s other witnesses that helped out and didn’t remain [at] the scene — we’d like them to call the traffic office if possible.”

The CPS traffic office can be reached at 403-428-4000.

Police said they expect to be at the site of the collision through the afternoon.

Officers will be establishing rolling, temporary road closures along John Laurie BV NW & Shaganappi Tr NW as we assist @ahs_ems who are transporting a seriously injured child to hospital. We understand this may cause some traffic delays and thank you for your patience #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 27, 2019

Police tweeted they planned to establish rolling closures of John Laurie Blvd. N.W. and Shaganappi Trail N.W. to assist ambulances transporting the injured to hospital.

