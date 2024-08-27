Fatal Sicamous bridge crash was a single-vehicle collision: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Sicamous, B.C., RCMP say the crash that killed a 25-year-old truck driver on Saturday morning did not involve any other vehicle.

Around 6:45 a.m., RCMP said the victim’s truck struck the west end of the bridge as it descended the hill eastbound onto the RW Bruhn Bridge.

The truck then struck the north side curb of the bridge and crossed the bridge deck before plunging through the south side railing and into the channel below.

The RCMP’s dive team later found the driver.

“Evidence collected confirms no other vehicle(s) contributed to this collision,” RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raminderjit Singh, 25, was identified as the driver with Mountain Peak Transport in Abbotsford.

The company confirmed to Global News he only started working there a few weeks ago but he had all the necessary hiring requirements and had been a truck driver in Canada and the U.S. for about two years.

Gurpreet Singh, a second cousin, told Global News that Singh has a sister in Australia and his parents are in India.

Global News spoke to Singh’s sister, who told us her brother moved to Canada in 2019.

She said he was a very kind person who would help anyone in need. He was also very religious and devout.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sicamous RCMP directly at (250) 836-2878.