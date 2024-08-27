Menu

Fatal Sicamous bridge crash was a single-vehicle collision: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Truck driver identified in Sicamous crash
The truck driver who crashed off a bridge in Sicamous, B.C., over the weekend has been identified. Raminderjit Singh, 25, went off the Trans-Canada Highway early Saturday morning, and as Jules Knox reports, his family hopes witnesses will come forward to help them get closure.
Sicamous, B.C., RCMP say the crash that killed a 25-year-old truck driver on Saturday morning did not involve any other vehicle.

Around 6:45 a.m., RCMP said the victim’s truck struck the west end of the bridge as it descended the hill eastbound onto the RW Bruhn Bridge.

The truck then struck the north side curb of the bridge and crossed the bridge deck before plunging through the south side railing and into the channel below.

The RCMP’s dive team later found the driver.

Click to play video: 'Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous'
Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous

“Evidence collected confirms no other vehicle(s) contributed to this collision,” RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raminderjit Singh, 25, was identified as the driver with Mountain Peak Transport in Abbotsford.

The company confirmed to Global News he only started working there a few weeks ago but he had all the necessary hiring requirements and had been a truck driver in Canada and the U.S. for about two years.

Gurpreet Singh, a second cousin, told Global News that Singh has a sister in Australia and his parents are in India.

Global News spoke to Singh’s sister, who told us her brother moved to Canada in 2019.

She said he was a very kind person who would help anyone in need. He was also very religious and devout.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sicamous RCMP directly at (250) 836-2878.

