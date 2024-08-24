Driver believed to be deceased after truck crashes off bridge near Sicamous: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 1 is closed on Saturday afternoon after a crash near Sicamous, B.C.

Sgt. Murray McNeil with Sicamous RCMP told Global News that an eastbound semi-truck struck the barrier of the RW Bruhn Bridge. The truck continued driving but struck the barrier again at about mid-span, crashing into the water below.

“The truck and trailer are at the bottom of the channel now,” McNeil said. “We can see the trailer from the top of the bridge deck.”

McNeil said they believe the driver is deceased and they are working on next-of-kin notification.

“There’s been no sign of any survivor and we expect just the lone driver to be in that vehicle,” he added.

The RCMP dive team has been called to the scene.

A bridge manager from the Ministry of Transportation is on the scene but the bridge could be closed for a “considerable amount of time,” McNeil said, as the bridge has to be declared safe.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 97A through Salmon Arm.

“We don’t want unnecessary boat traffic going through now either with pieces dangling from the bridge,” McNeill said.

He added that some packages from the truck’s load had also started washing up on the shore and further downstream.

There is some diesel spilled into the water, McNeill said, but the truck did not appear to be carrying any dangerous goods.

“It’s tragic that someone lost their life here today trying to cross this bridge,” he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Drive BC does not have a time for reopening.