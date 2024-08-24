Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver believed to be deceased after truck crashes off bridge near Sicamous: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 24, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous'
Truck crashes through bridge barrier near Sicamous
The RW Bruhn Bridge near Sicamous was closed Saturday afternoon after a truck crashed off the bridge and into the water below. RCMP said they believe the driver is deceased.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A section of Highway 1 is closed on Saturday afternoon after a crash near Sicamous, B.C.

Sgt. Murray McNeil with Sicamous RCMP told Global News that an eastbound semi-truck struck the barrier of the RW Bruhn Bridge. The truck continued driving but struck the barrier again at about mid-span, crashing into the water below.

“The truck and trailer are at the bottom of the channel now,” McNeil said. “We can see the trailer from the top of the bridge deck.”

McNeil said they believe the driver is deceased and they are working on next-of-kin notification.

“There’s been no sign of any survivor and we expect just the lone driver to be in that vehicle,” he added.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP dive team has been called to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Artist’s concept of new bridge near Sicamous, B.C.'
Artist’s concept of new bridge near Sicamous, B.C.

A bridge manager from the Ministry of Transportation is on the scene but the bridge could be closed for a “considerable amount of time,” McNeil said, as the bridge has to be declared safe.

Trending Now

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 97A through Salmon Arm.

“We don’t want unnecessary boat traffic going through now either with pieces dangling from the bridge,” McNeill said.

He added that some packages from the truck’s load had also started washing up on the shore and further downstream.

There is some diesel spilled into the water, McNeill said, but the truck did not appear to be carrying any dangerous goods.

“It’s tragic that someone lost their life here today trying to cross this bridge,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday afternoon, Drive BC does not have a time for reopening.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices