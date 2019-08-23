2 injured after failing to stop for police in Hunstville, SIU investigating: OPP
Two people have been injured after they failed to stop for police at a RIDE check in Huntsville in the early morning hours of Friday, OPP say.
Officers were conducting a RIDE program on Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. when a vehicle drove straight through it, police say.
According to officers, the suspect vehicle was subsequently found abandoned after it was involved in a collision with a parked car.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene but were found a short distance away and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.
The driver, 32-year-old Tyler Shakespeare from Bracebridge, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, refusal to supply a blood sample, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, flight from police, possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking and numerous other Highway Traffic Act offences, police say.
According to officers, the passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Huntsville, is in the hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP say they’ve notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit – an agency that investigates incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or sexual assault – and that it’s invoked its mandate and is investigating.
