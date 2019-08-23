OPP investigating reported theft, fraud incident at Gravenhurst grocery store

Officers are investigating a theft and fraud incident that reportedly took place at a grocery store in Gravenhurst last Wednesday, OPP say.

Last week, an unidentified suspect came into the store on First Street North and stole 18 1-litre jugs of water, police say.

The suspect then attempted to return the empty jugs to get the cash for the jug deposit, officers add.

Police are asking for the public’ help in identifying the suspect based on the video surveillance footage that was provided to officers.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.