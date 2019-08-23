Barrie police searching for missing woman who could be in York Region, Toronto

Barrie police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who may be in York Region or Toronto, officers say.

Usba Noor of York Region was reported missing by her family in Barrie after they hadn’t been in contact with her for a couple weeks, according to Jennett Mays, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator.

Police say officers and family are concerned for Noor’s well-being.

Anyone with information can contact the police, officers add.

