GO Transit bus driver removed from service in Toronto after allegedly failing alcohol test

Metrolinx says an investigation is underway after a GO Transit bus driver in Toronto allegedly failed an alcohol test, causing management to remove him from duty.

According to a statement from Metrolinx on Thursday, a customer contacted GO Transit safety personnel before 6:30 a.m. to report she was concerned about the bus operator’s ability to drive.

The transit agency said the driver picked up customers in Brampton before the driver was “immediately removed” from duty at York Mills station, located less than 30 kilometres east of Bramalea GO Station in Brampton’s south end.

“(The bus driver) was subject to drug and alcohol testing. The driver failed the testing and has been removed from duty pending further investigation,” the statement said, adding Toronto police were “engaged” for help with the investigation.

There were no reports of injuries.

When asked for an update on the Toronto police investigation Thursday night, representatives for the service weren’t able to provide an update by the time of publication.

Metrolinx said a new fitness for duty policy was put in place in September for all employees. For employees who work in “safety-sensitive” positions, such as bus and train operators, the transit agency said employee testing may occur “where a post-incident investigation warrants testing or where there is reasonable cause to believe an employee has been using drugs or alcohol.”

Meanwhile, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster praised the customer for reporting the incident while saying safety is a “top priority” for the organization.

“Our drivers are extremely dedicated, responsible and trustworthy employees. This is a rare and very disappointing occurrence, which will be fully investigated,” he wrote in the statement.

“We want to assure our customers that every employee has a responsibility to safeguard the trust and safety of the public in attending work fit for duty — without fail.”

The last publicly known incident of a GO Transit bus driver allegedly being impaired happened in Mississauga in 2017. In that instance, Peel Regional Police charged the driver.

