Dartmouth man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing motorcycle

A 26-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle on the Bedford Bypass on Wednesday.

Halifax RCMP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 7 p.m.

READ MORE: 35-year-old man dead following single-vehicle collision in Apohaqui, N.B.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on the Bedford Bypass when the driver lost control, left the roadway and flipped.

The Bedford Bypass was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct the investigation.