35-year-old man dead following single-vehicle collision in Apohaqui, N.B.

A 35-year-old man is dead after a crash in Apohaqui, N.B., on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP say that just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash on Highway 880 in Apohaqui — located approximately an hour southwest of Moncton.

Police say they believe the crash occurred when the man’s vehicle drifted onto the shoulder, then veered across the centre line and crashed into the ditch on the other side of the road.

The Mounties say the man was from Moncton and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The 35-year-old was taken to Sussex Health Centre where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.