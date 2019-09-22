Canada election: Mississauga—Malton

Voters in Mississauga—Malton elected Navdeep Bains of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Bains sits in the Liberal cabinet as the minister of innovation, science and economic development.

Candidates

Liberal: Navdeep Bains (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tom Varughese

NDP: Nikki Clarke

Green: Christina Porter

PPC: Sheik Tahir Gora

The riding is in the northeast corner of Mississauga. Its rough boundaries are Creditview Road, the Credit River, Highway 401 and Mavis Road to the west, the Brampton-Mississauga border to the north, Highway 427 and the Toronto-Mississauga border to the east, and Eglinton Avenue West, Highway 403, Hurontario Street, Fairwind Drive and Bristol Road West to the south. It is approximately 97 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 118,240.

The riding of Mississauga—Malton was created ahead of the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga—Malton is made up of the eastern part of the old Mississauga—Streetsville riding, a large part of the old Mississauga—Brampton South riding and the southern part of the old Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding.