B.C. man on trial for murdering daughters takes stand in his defence

The Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters denied doing so as he took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2017 in Berry’s Oak Bay apartment.

When defence asked if he killed the two girls, Berry said, “No, I did not.” He also denied attempting to take his life that same morning.

WATCH: (July 18) Trial of father accused of killing his young daughters hears from neighbour

The court has heard Berry was found naked in his bathtub with stab wounds, which prosecutors allege he had given himself after murdering the girls.

Berry went on to say he had a “really strong relationship” with Aubrey and Chloe, despite problems with his ex-partner Sarah Cotton after their relationship disintegrated in 2013.

“We had a really strong relationship,” Berry told the jury. The father, on trial for murdering his 2 daughters, visibly upset, choking up, several times during his testimony as he describes his daughters personalities and the time they spent together. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/NhBmd7j1vS — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) August 21, 2019

The father recalled taking his girls camping and to recreational centres and playgrounds, choking up several times as he described their time together.

He went on to deny allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate touching against him regarding Aubrey, giving a clear “no” when defence asked if they was true.

The allegations of assault and child abuse were investigated by police and the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and all were deemed unfounded.

READ MORE: B.C. man accused of murdering daughters felt ‘helpless’ in custody dispute: Witness

When asked by the defence who was behind the allegations, Berry said it was Cotton, and that it temporarily impacted his access to Aubrey.

Cotton testified last month she was concerned about her daughters’ well-being while in Berry’s care.

Gambling problems escalate

Crown’s theory is that Berry killed his daughters and tried to commit suicide because he was depressed over his extreme debt and inability to pay rent, which threatened his custody arrangement.

Defence has countered that theory by saying Berry’s debt attracted the attention of loan sharks intent on collecting money from him.

Berry admitted Wednesday he was in debt, which came from an addiction to gambling that started while working as a bellboy at the Sutton Place Hotel in Vancouver in the 1990s.

He told the court he started playing baccarat at casinos, later escalating to sports betting.

Defence now asking Berry about his early days and gambling – Berry tells jury he went to school and took business courses in Metro Vancouver – He started gambling in the 90s, escalated to baccarat, sports betting, casinos pic.twitter.com/q8cxaauuzG — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) August 21, 2019

He then started borrowing money in order to keep gambling, but never more than $1,000 a month, which he was always able to pay back.

After getting a new job, Berry said he continued to gamble, sometimes gambling away his entire paycheques. He’d pay those back too, he testified, but he’d also have to cut corners on his rent and hydro bills.

A few times, Berry said, he’d win $10,000 on NFL football — but most of the time he’d lose more than he made.

READ MORE: B.C. man accused of murdering daughters had good co-parenting relationship, argues defence

He said he continued gambling after moving to Victoria in 2006. Three years later, he met Cotton while the two worked at BC Ferries.

The court is expected to hear how loan sharks broke into the father’s home and killed Aubrey and Chloe, while leaving Berry to die in the bathtub.

WATCH: (July 12) Jury hears evidence of strained relationship in the Andrew Berry murder trial

Defence has argued police immediately suspected Berry for the killings after finding the crime scene during a welfare check on the girls, allowing the real killer to escape.

Berry is also expected to testify that he attempted suicide a month before the killings, but that he picked himself back up because of his daughters.

More to come…