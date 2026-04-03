These Ukrainians want to thrive in Canada. For most of them, the future is uncertain

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27 comments

  1. Motown
    April 5, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Thats great , but we need to remove 2 middle eastern or Somali immigrants for every Ukrainian let it , this will help us start to get back to normal

  2. Orphee
    April 4, 2026 at 11:41 pm

    Sent 25B already and over 1 mîlion casualties. Then they come here and we give them more. Stay in your wretched country.

  3. Canaduhhhhhhh
    April 4, 2026 at 9:08 pm

    Wouldn’t it be great if Canadians could thrive in Canada?

  4. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 6:50 pm

    I would rather have fellow Europeans then Hindus and maoists, at least the Ukrainians integrated well out west. Same can’t be said for the south Asians and CCP plants

  5. Joe
    April 4, 2026 at 6:19 pm

    Anyone who collected tax dollars in a refugee claim who applies for residency, or anything else, should have to repay 100$ of any benefit received as a condition of additional stay.

  6. Duke
    April 4, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    “Jimbo – This is the part of the world we should be bringing people in from, not the middle east or asia”
    You racist rightnut. The Chinese were here ions ago helping build the railroad across Canada. They help build this country. What make you more Canadian then them? Because your skin colour make instant the preferred race? There’s a barracks near me and I see a lot of colored faces in uniform. People who are willing to fight for this country while you sit on your fat ass being a keyboard warrior. Change your big boy diaper. It’s starting to smell.

  7. Duke
    April 4, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Kick out all the MAGANUKS down south (probably ICE will ship them to Guatemala. LOL) and invite those who wants to be Canadians.

  8. James Stephenson
    April 4, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Bah, get rid of all the foreigners. Go back and fight for your own damn country and stop interfering with MINE!! Take your f*ckin wars and your religion and GTFO!! Thats goes for brown or white! Take the f*ckin FN with you!

  9. Edward
    April 4, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Out of the around 300 000 or so, only a small percentage wish to stay permanently. If they want to become Canadians, and have Canadian citizenship, the government should ease that process and give assistance. Instead of sending billions of Canadian tax dollars to the little green degenerate leader, the money would be best spent in Canada and helping settle these people.

  10. Jimbo
    April 4, 2026 at 9:51 am

    This is the part of the world we should be bringing people in from, not the middle east or asia.

  11. Halb Bitter
    April 4, 2026 at 8:44 am

    Let them stay! I know many Ukrainians who came during these last 3+ years. They are hard-working, law-abiding people. It (hopefully, when) they become Canadians, the country will greatly benefit from it.

  12. Lisa Depratto
    April 3, 2026 at 10:35 pm

    My family immigrated from Rome so many years ago, they brought love and Italian culture, my heart goes out to these people 💔 its like a false hope when its supposed to be a dream come true, I am saddened by this.

  13. Bianca
    April 3, 2026 at 10:21 pm

    Wow, some of the comments here seem harsh. We accept and grant asylum and refugee status to so many migrants who don’t even come from areas that have wars. Many hindu so called students who came here suddenly decide to claim asylum or refugee status and we accept this, but we criticize Ukrainians. All that I know found jobs almost instantly here and are not milking the system.

  14. Jeff Mack
    April 3, 2026 at 10:18 pm

    I can’t believe the amount of sick hatred towards any Ukrainian who wants to stay in Canada. As it stands right now in Canada, count the millions of south and east Asians who made it into Canada with very little effort and still counting. Just for once I would rather see some European Heritage moving to Canada. Ukrainian People are hard workers who buy there own homes, start there own businesses and hire locals without any problems. They have been in Canada for decades long before Canada’s population explosion. And Ukrainians will very certainly be our Allies if needed. Stop your Hatred to these people!

  15. Bianca
    April 3, 2026 at 10:16 pm

    Why do we take in the whole world, but not Ukrainians?

  16. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 10:05 pm

    Stop giving away our money you idiots

  17. Smith
    April 3, 2026 at 9:45 pm

    They seem to have a double standard going on here – want to go back to Ukraine but at the same time want to get permanent resident.
    Make up your mind, if you’re staying, hire an immigration lawyer and apply for permanent resident status, and quit whining about not being able to go back. You know the rules – you’re considered refugee only for the duration of the war. When does it end, nobody knows at this time.

  18. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 7:07 pm

    Canada welcomed people from many different countries! Are Ukrainians special? We Canadians have the highest youth unemployment in recent history! Canada needs to work on our own kids first before worrying about anyone else. These people will leave Canada right away if war happens in Canada without fighting for Canada.

  19. Ellis Rand
    April 3, 2026 at 6:09 pm

    Time to go home and thrive there. They will only flee to somewhere else if trouble broke out here anyways. We have enough homeless refugees draining the system as it is. The only thing Canada should have sent Ukraine to help in the war was it’s own fleeing Ukrainians to fight it.

  20. Charles
    April 3, 2026 at 5:46 pm

    Canadian’s that have been here for decades, being ripped off by the taxes are struggling to survive, forget strive… Charity starts at home….

  21. Edm Realist
    April 3, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    They are refugees. War ends refugee status ends.

  22. Try This
    April 3, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    We were gracious, offering them a place to live during the war. When the war ends, then they should go back to their homes. – simple. They should have been planning that. Keeping in mind most people stayed (unless they were avoiding conscription by Zelenskyy).
    Many in the liberated zone are working, and going to school. Of course, if they do not want to become Russian citizens, they can return to Ukraine, or apply for immigrant status, like everyone else.

  23. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    ZeroGPT tells me 72% of this article was written by AI. Great news channel!

  24. Canadian pride
    April 3, 2026 at 2:55 pm

    These refugees get more free handouts and are living better lives here in canada than alot of canadian born citizens. What has this country come too? Send the cowards back to defend their country.

  25. Ukranian jeezus
    April 3, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Get out

  26. bwyght
    April 3, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    I can undedstand them fleeing but what about those that stayed behind to defend their country? If you won’t return to help your county, or your family that stayed behind then how do you continue to claim to be Ukrainian?

  27. nacho business
    April 3, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    When Canada needs defending will these people stay and fight or run away?

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Canada

These Ukrainians want to thrive in Canada. For most of them, the future is uncertain

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2026 8:42 am
7 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto school with Ukrainian refugee students marks 4 years since invasion'
Toronto school with Ukrainian refugee students marks 4 years since invasion
WATCH: Toronto school with Ukrainian refugee students marks 4 years since invasion – Feb 24, 2026
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After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, nearly 300,000 Ukrainians were welcomed in communities across Canada as part of an emergency visa program that allowed those fleeing the war to temporarily work and study in the country.

Many of those who have chosen to stay face an uncertain future as their Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel visas expire. They have to apply to extend their status, without a clear path to permanent residency.

“What I’m hearing from people, from our community leaders … is there’s a lot of anxiety about their ability to stay in Canada,” said Ihor Michalchyshyn, the outgoing CEO and executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“People have four years in, children are growing up in Canada, and people are developing roots here, but they’re still on this temporary status.”

CUAET visa holders had until March 31 to apply for a new work or study permit or to renew their work permit for up to three years. That deadline has been extended for one more year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced this week.

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Government data show that about 2,500 CUAET visa holders have become permanent residents. More than 25,000 permit holders applied for permanent residency through a temporary stream for those with family who were either Canadian citizens or permanent residents, but IRCC says only 3,200 of those applications have been approved so far.

The government has said Ukrainians could also apply to become permanent residents through regular work-based and regional immigration programs.

But Michalchyshyn said more needs to be done to ensure eligible Ukrainians have a smoother journey toward permanent residency.

He called on the government to simplify the process for those who have graduated from a Canadian post-secondary institution or have at least a year of Canadian work experience, similar to the permanent residence pathways offered to Hong Kong residents.

Increasing the number of slots for Ukrainians in the provincial nominee programs could also help, he said.

The federal government, however, said it still expects many Ukrainians who fled the war to return to their home country once the conflict ends.

The Canadian Press spoke with several Ukrainians about their hopes for a future in Canada.

———

When Mariia Bokovnia arrived in May 2022, she wasn’t sure she would stay after completing a short-term research program at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., because she felt doing so would be a betrayal of her country.

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“Leaving felt like abandoning my family, my friends, my country in the hardest time in our history,” the 26-year-old said.

Her parents had never visited Canada but they urged her to stay in a country where immigrants feel safe, thrive and find work opportunities.

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“It’s a very funny way to say it, but they just didn’t want me (back in Ukraine). They didn’t want to worry about me,” she said.

It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but Bokovnia eventually agreed with her parents.

“My heart belongs in Ukraine, but Canada has become a second home for me,” she said.

After her program at Brock University ended, she moved to Ottawa, where she started working with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Soon, her younger sister joined her and began attending high school in Canada.

Bokovnia said she left her job after more than two years and went back to Ukraine to see if she was ready to permanently return home, but she quickly realized it was a risky move.

“I was constantly worried about dying,” she said. “It’s pretty intense in Ukraine, and a lot of civilian infrastructure is being destroyed, and lots of civilians are dying every day.”

Bokovnia returned to Canada and now lives in Montreal, where she is job hunting as she works on a documentary about the ethics of decision-making in the age of advanced aviation warfare technology, with a focus on Ukraine.

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Because Bokovnia and her sister arrived in Canada on CUAET visas, they weren’t considered conventional refugees.

Her younger sister returned to Ukraine because it was too expensive for her to pay international student tuition fees for college or university in Canada. Bokovnia, who got an undergraduate degree in philosophy in Ukraine, said she would love to get a master’s degree but she can’t afford it. 

While a number of Canadian universities and colleges have offered CUAET permit holders the same tuition rates as domestic students, none of those schools are in the areas where Bokovnia has lived and worked.

Though she has built a strong network of mentors and friends, Bokovnia said she been struggling to find stability due to a lack of employment opportunities and the uncertainty surrounding her status.

“I’ve lived here for a few years. I understand the culture more than when I arrived, and I admire the people who are so ambitious to build a strong nation, and now I’m trying to build the long-term life in Canada,” she said.

———

Maryna Shum is seeing a psychologist once a week.

“I’m a pretty tough person … I can handle everything,” she said. “But at some point, I understood that I need help.”

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The daily news coming out of Ukraine has been depressing, the 44-year-old Ottawa resident said. “Every single day, and when I see big damages or when people are dying, it’s really very hard to withstand.”

But she has another source of anxiety thousands of kilometres from her home country: an uncertain future because her work permit will expire next year.

“This unidentified status, it’s very stressful. It puts us on hold and in a state of limbo,” she said.

Shum said she is “extremely grateful” to the Canadian government and people for all the support she has received since moving to Canada with her daughter, mother and their dog in April 2022.

But the lack of clarity surrounding her legal status has affected every aspect of her life as the war drags on in Ukraine with no end in sight.

Simple decisions such as buying a car become difficult, she said, and employers can’t rely on workers whose immigration status is uncertain.

Before the war started, Shum worked as a tour guide for Ukrainians travelling overseas and lived in her own apartment where she enjoyed watching the “amazing” sunset over the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

On the morning of the invasion, she woke up to her dog growling, then heard blasts she initially thought were fireworks because she couldn’t imagine Russians would target her country’s capital.

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She said her friends encouraged her to move to Canada because she spoke English. Shum began working with a settlement agency in Ottawa, where she helped fellow Ukrainian newcomers navigate bureaucratic challenges.

She now works as an event and portrait photographer and volunteers to help her community members as she continues searching for a full-time job.

Shum, who travelled internationally as part of her job in Ukraine, said she has grown fond of Canada’s multiculturalism, diversity and its acceptance of immigrants such as herself.

She is confident she has the skills to find a job, but the ambiguity surrounding her long-term status in Canada bothers her.

“Do I have to invest that much time and money here if by the end of the day they’re going to throw me out?” she said.

———

Solomiia Loik was 17 when the war forced her family to leave her home in western Ukraine and travel thousands of kilometres for safety. They settled in Manitoba, where she enrolled in high school.

“The first challenge was the language,” she said. “I had some basics, but I still struggled, and I had to put a lot of work in that in order to graduate in one year.”

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Loik slowly overcame those challenges, made new friends, found a job and a boyfriend, and a year after her arrival she was accepted to study biochemistry at the University of Manitoba. The school allows CUAET visa holders to pay domestic tuition fees.

But she is still in constant fear about the situation in her home country.

“I miss Ukraine and I never wanted to leave Ukraine,” the now 20-year-old said.

Her family arrived in Winnipeg in August 2022. When Loik turned 18, her mother returned to Ukraine to reunite with her father, while Loik and her older brother stayed in Canada.

Loik, who started out working as a store cashier, now has two part-time jobs at a ballet school and her professor’s lab as she continues her third year in university.

Like others, Loik faces an uneven path toward permanent residency. She said she is far behind in points she needs to be invited to apply because she came here as a minor and doesn’t have a lot of work experience.

“I’m worried about it … I would be less stressed if I got my permanent residency,” she said.

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