2 US aircraft shot down in Iran. At least 1 crew member is missing

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22 comments

  1. wayne
    April 5, 2026 at 12:37 am

    Why use a picture of a F35 when it was a F15 that was shot down. 30 years difference between those aircraft. I thought as a news agency accuracy might be important!

  2. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 7:48 pm

    Considering how many 10’s of thousands of sorties have already launched and targets destroyed, that’s a pretty good outcome for the U.S. and Israel. Keep pounding them!

  3. Rob Wise
    April 4, 2026 at 11:38 am

    Global: Two aircraft shot down
    Actual: One aircraft hit the other had engine failure

  4. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 9:20 am

    I guess trump found out Iran is tougher than a 14-year-old girl

  5. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 2:33 am

    US and Israel needs to drop some nukes on Iran. Nobody in the world will miss them. Then Mossad needs to send assets out throughout the world to kill of their supporters. Especially here in Canada.

  6. Red
    April 4, 2026 at 2:24 am

    Heh Trumpy, this is what happens when ya fire all the senior Pentagon Generals and military analysts. Those are the people who have spent their careers learning strategies which would have been useful in war and allowed the US to avoid having aircraft shot down.
    #FacePalm

  7. Hawking
    April 3, 2026 at 10:28 pm

    Kill all Muslims and liberals

  8. Flaw Ken Wright
    April 3, 2026 at 9:51 pm

    Nuke iran, maybe the entire middle east.

  9. Apex
    April 3, 2026 at 7:59 pm

    Way to go Iran!!! The USA is way out of line and has done Israel’s dirty work. The incompetence in the White House is beyond belief, when will this nightmare end?

  10. Guevara
    April 3, 2026 at 7:47 pm

    Keep shooting them down and please hang those pilots in public if you capture them. They are throwing bombs on innocent kids and people are guilty of war crime as the person who sent them

  11. Kristin
    April 3, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    “The rescue occurred as the U.S. military was conducting a search operation, a U.S. official and an Israeli official said. Three people familiar also confirmed that a search had been underway. All spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitivity of the situation.”

    Ummm, how are these valid sources?

  12. Elbows Broken!
    April 3, 2026 at 6:27 pm

    Amazing how these young kids are sacrificing themselves for a kiddy fiddler and a convicted felon.

  13. bwana4swahili
    April 3, 2026 at 5:45 pm

    Amazing, after Trump says the Iranian military was ‘obliterated’ several weeks ago. LMAO!

  14. Try This
    April 3, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    No mention of the Warthog shot down Friday or the 3 F15’s shot down by ‘friendly fire’ by Iraq earlier this week?
    It is going from bad to worse…

  15. JoGD
    April 3, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    Im struck by irony of Iranian state media using a US social media company to announce the downed aircraft and the bounty for turning in US military personnel

  16. John Sebar
    April 3, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    Wonder if the jet was one of the newest state of the art ones. Canada should buy Gripens not F35’s.

  17. James Stephenson
    April 3, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    No sympathy at all. Shoot down a few more for all I care. When is Iran going after Trump? The world waits with baited breath. The party that will ensue when that happens will be magnificent.

  18. Duke
    April 3, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    MAGANUKs: Carney started this war and Trump is Jesus.

    They’re so predictable.

  19. Try This
    April 3, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    Trump and Israel know what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! He has to stop attacking Iran, and seek peace.
    Trump claims to be a peace maker, but his true colours show up when he makes statements such as stealing all the oil, and making a fortune. He is not after peace, but lining his own pockets.
    Everyone is against him, no country wants to join his illegal attacks. His citizens want him to stop. Now he is showing just how vulnerable his greatest and most powerful military really is. Soon the tail between his legs will be obvious to all, if he does not bow out.

  20. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    Islam hates anything not Islam. There is no appeasing it. They will hate the West no matter what the West does.

  21. R. Habatten
    April 3, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    Nearly zero public support from the naturally born citizens of N.America
    They are only breeding future hatred toward the west. Today is the anniversary the Lord sent his son to die for our sins. God bless

  22. Moses
    April 3, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    It’s odd when it’s our own allies that are the bad guys. Here they are trying to paint Iranians as ‘terrorists.’ The o ly terrorists are those demons in Tel Aviv. Israel delenda est.

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World

2 US aircraft shot down in Iran. At least 1 crew member is missing

By Sam Mednick, Konstantin Toropin And Seung Min Kim The Associated Press
Posted April 3, 2026 11:29 am
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Two U.S. military planes crash in Iran, fate of 1 crew member unknown'
Two U.S. military planes crash in Iran, fate of 1 crew member unknown
For the first time since the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran, two American military planes have crashed in the region. Iran claims its military shot down an F-15 fighter jet and that another combat plane went down in the Persian Gulf. Vincent McAviney reports on the escalating risks of a drawn-out war.
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Iran shot down two U.S. military planes in separate attacks Friday, with one service member rescued and at least one missing, in a dramatic escalation since the war began nearly five weeks ago.

It was the first time U.S. aircraft have been downed in the conflict and came just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the U.S. has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”

One fighter jet was shot down in Iran, officials said. A U.S. crew member from that plane was rescued, but a second was missing, and a U.S. military search-and-rescue operation was underway.

Neither the White House nor Pentagon released public information about the downed planes. In a brief telephone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to discuss the search-and-rescue efforts but said what happened would not affect negotiations with Iran.

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“No, not at all. No, it’s war,” he said.

Separately, Iranian state media said a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defense forces.

Click to play video: '‘We’re fighting wars, can’t take care of daycare’ and other ‘scams’: Trump'
‘We’re fighting wars, can’t take care of daycare’ and other ‘scams’: Trump

A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation said earlier that it was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down or whether Iran was involved. Neither the status of the crew nor exactly where it went down was immediately known.

Those incidents came as Iran fired on targets across the Middle East on Friday, keeping the pressure on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors despite U.S. and Israeli insistence that Iran’s military capabilities have been all but destroyed.

Click to play video: 'Trump escalates Iran threats after Pentagon shakeup'
Trump escalates Iran threats after Pentagon shakeup

Second service member's status unknown

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon released public information about the downed planes. But the Pentagon notified the House Armed Services Committee that the status of a second service member from the fighter jet was not known.

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In an email from the Pentagon that obtained by The Associated Press, meanwhile, the military said it received notification of “an aircraft being shot down” in the Middle East, without providing more details.

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Iran’s attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and its tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas transits in peacetime, have roiled stock markets, sent oil prices skyrocketing, and threatened to raise the cost of many basic goods, including food.

Click to play video: 'Soaring fuel costs impacting package deliveries, food prices in Canada'
Soaring fuel costs impacting package deliveries, food prices in Canada

Downed jet could mark a new level of pressure on the US

Prior to word of the rescue, social media footage showed American drones, aircraft and helicopters flying over the mountainous region where a TV channel affiliated with Iranian state television said earlier that at least one pilot bailed out of the fighter jet.

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An anchor urged residents to hand over any “enemy pilot” to police and promised a reward.

It was the first time the U.S. has lost aircraft in Iranian territory during the conflict and could mark a new level of pressure on the U.S. military.

Throughout the war, Iran has made a series of claims about shooting down piloted enemy aircraft that turned out not to be true. Friday was the first time that Iran went on television urging the public to look for a downed pilot.

Iranian state media said in a post on the social platform X that the military shot down a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle. The aircraft is a variation of the Air Force fighter jet that carries a pilot and weapons system officer.

Alan Diehl, a former investigator for the Air Force Safety Center, said the Strike Eagle has an emergency locator beacon in a survival kit that can be set to activate automatically or manually.

Click to play video: 'Trump vows U.S. will take Iran ‘back to the Stone Ages’'
Trump vows U.S. will take Iran ‘back to the Stone Ages’

Iran targets a desalination plant and a refinery

News about the downed planes came after Iran attacked Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery. The state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said firefighters were working to control several blazes.

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Kuwait also said an Iranian attack caused “material damage” to a desalination plant. Such plants are responsible for most of the drinking water for Gulf states, and they have become a major target in the war.

Also sirens sounded in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed several Iranian drones and Israel reported incoming missiles.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates shut down a gas field after a missile interception reportedly rained debris on it and started a fire.

Activists reported strikes around Tehran and the central city of Isfahan, but it was not immediately clear what was hit.

In Lebanon, where Israel has launched a ground invasion in its fight with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militant group, an Israeli drone strike on worshippers leaving Friday prayers near Beirut killed two people, according to the state‑run National News Agency

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began on Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes. In a review released Friday, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a U.S.-based group, said it found that civilian casualties were clustered around strikes on security and state-linked sites “rather than indiscriminate bombardment” of urban areas.

More than two dozen people have died in Gulf states and the occupied West Bank, 19 have been reported dead in Israel and 13 U.S. service members have been killed.

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More than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced in Lebanon. Ten Israeli soldiers have also died there.

Click to play video: 'Trump tells allies to ‘get your own oil’ amid Iran war'
Trump tells allies to ‘get your own oil’ amid Iran war

Iran keeps a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz

World leaders, meanwhile, have struggled to end Iran’s stranglehold on the waterway, which has had far-reaching consequences for the global economy and has proved to be its greatest strategic advantage in the war.

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The U.N. Security Council was expected to take up the matter Saturday.

Trump has vacillated on America’s role in the strait, alternately threatening Iran if it does not open the strait and telling other nations to “go get your own oil.” On Friday he said in a post on social media that, “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE.”

Spot prices of Brent crude, the international standard, were around $109, up more than 50% since the start of the war, when Iran began restricting traffic through the strait.

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