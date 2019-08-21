Roads, hospitals, schools: Manitoba NDP promises more cash for infrastructure

Manitoba’s New Democrats are promising $6.6 billion for roads, hospitals and schools if the party wins the Sept. 10 election.

Leader Wab Kinew says the infrastructure spending would create 50,000 jobs in the first term of an NDP government.

He says it would have a ripple effect that would increase employment and growth numbers.

Kinew also promises that, if elected, the NDP would develop a better working relationship with the City of Winnipeg so that projects could go ahead more efficiently.

Health care has been the focus of the NDP’s campaign with Kinew promising to hire more nurses, increase operating funding for hospitals and reopen two Winnipeg emergency rooms.

More than $1 billion of the infrastructure announcement would go to capital costs in health care.

