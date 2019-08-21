Province awards licence to proposed pot shop on Fairway Road in Kitchener

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced the results of its second cannabis store lottery and Kitchener made the cut this time.

The proposed store in Kitchener would be located at 589 Fairway Rd. S in a strip mall that includes several restaurants and a Starbucks. Applicant Patricia Gertrude Donnelly can now apply for a licence and has until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the regulator.

If one of the 42 sites approved to apply for licenses fails to open, a proposed site in downtown Kitchener is also on the waiting list.

A numbered company (2208292 Alberta Ltd.) proposed to open a shop at 73 King St. W.

The Kitchener location was one of 11 approved for the West Region in the second round of the lottery. The West Region stretches from Georgian Bay to Sarnia to Niagara Falls.

Guelph was also approved to apply for its first shop. It is proposed to be located at 120 Wyndham St. N.

London, which saw three stores open after the first go-round, saw two more licenses awarded, while Windsor got one.

Hamilton and the Niagara Region were awarded the rest.

Three more stores in Hamilton can now apply while locations proposed in St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls were also lottery winners.

In the first lottery, Hamilton was awarded two stores while businesses were also approved in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.