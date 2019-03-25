Waterloo region, Guelph fail to attract cannabis stores

For those who like to indulge in marijuana in Waterloo region and Guelph it will be business as usual when the first round of pot shops begin to open across the province on April 1.

There was a lottery held in January and the 25 lucky winners were given the right to open up a marijuana store in Ontario.

Out of those 25, seven were permitted to open across the West Region, which spreads from Georgian Bay to Sarnia to Niagara Falls.

There have been zero applications to open up shop in Waterloo region or Guelph, according to city staff.

“At this time, no application has been submitted to the AGCO for a store located in Kitchener, Waterloo, or Cambridge,” explained Nicole Amaral, spokesperson for the City of Kitchener. “There are currently five authorizations approved out of the seven permitted in the West Region.”

David Weidrick says Guelph has seen nothing appear on the AGCO website for his city either.

“Further, we have had no inquiries from prospective store owners,” he told Global News.

Those who are looking to buy in-store rather than online will have to make an hour trek to London, Hamilton or Brampton to do so.

According to the AGCO website, in the West Region, stores have been approved in London and St. Catharine’s.

In addition, there are also plans to place two further stores in London, two in Hamilton and one in Niagara Falls.

According to Amaral, the next round of licences will be handed out on Dec. 1.