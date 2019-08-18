Traffic
August 18, 2019 10:45 pm
Updated: August 18, 2019 11:19 pm

1 dead, 5 in hospital after serious multi-car cash in Richmond Hill

By Web Writer  Global News

York Regional Police are on scene of a fatal crash in Richmond Hill.

Ryan Belgrave / Global News
One person has died and multiple people have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Yonge Street between 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road a little before 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to hospital.

Three patients were taken to a local hospital and two others went to a Toronto hospital, paramedics added.

Officers said two cars were involved, one of which caught fire.

Yonge Street will be closed in all directions between 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road for investigation.

