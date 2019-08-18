1 dead, 5 in hospital after serious multi-car cash in Richmond Hill

One person has died and multiple people have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Yonge Street between 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road a little before 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to hospital.

Yonge St. will be closed in all directions between 19th Avenue & Jefferson SR #RichmondHill due to a serious vehicle crash. Please use an alternate route while the investigation is underway. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 19, 2019

Three patients were taken to a local hospital and two others went to a Toronto hospital, paramedics added.

Officers said two cars were involved, one of which caught fire.

Yonge Street will be closed in all directions between 19th Avenue and Jefferson Side Road for investigation.

