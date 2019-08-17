Man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said they received reports of a crash in the westbound collector lanes near Keele Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.
A 39-year-old man from Woodbridge was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.
Schmidt said it appears a vehicle sideswiped the victim’s vehicle, causing it to crash into the concrete barrier.
A 55-year-old man from Toronto, who was not injured in the collision, has since been charged with impaired driving causing death, Schmidt said.
All westbound collector lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation.
