2 pedestrians rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle near Fairview Mall

Authorities say two pedestrians had to be rushed to a trauma centre Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near Fairview Mall.

Toronto police said officers received reports of a collision shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Godstone Road and Fairview Mall Drive.

A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle in the area and had to be rushed to a trauma centre, authorities said.

READ MORE: Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end, police say

They each had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and roads have been closed in the area as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.

The victims’ ages have not been released.

WATCH: (July 17) Female pedestrian fatally struck in north-end Toronto identified

COLLISION:

Fairview Mall Dr & Godstone Rd

– 2 pedestrians struck

– vehicle remained O/S

– Police/EMS O/S

– unknown injuries

– expect road closure #GO1563776

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 17, 2019