2 pedestrians rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle near Fairview Mall
Authorities say two pedestrians had to be rushed to a trauma centre Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle near Fairview Mall.
Toronto police said officers received reports of a collision shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Godstone Road and Fairview Mall Drive.
A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle in the area and had to be rushed to a trauma centre, authorities said.
READ MORE: Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end, police say
They each had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and roads have been closed in the area as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.
The victims’ ages have not been released.
WATCH: (July 17) Female pedestrian fatally struck in north-end Toronto identified
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.