Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end, police say
A A
Officials say a man has sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto‘s west end Wednesday evening.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an alley behind a building in the Indian Road Crescent and Dundas Street West area, near Keele Street, just after 5:30 p.m. with reports the man was run over.
Toronto Paramedics took the man to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators from the Toronto police traffic services unit were called to the scene to gather evidence.
Police said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.