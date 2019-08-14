Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end, police say

Officials say a man has sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto‘s west end Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an alley behind a building in the Indian Road Crescent and Dundas Street West area, near Keele Street, just after 5:30 p.m. with reports the man was run over.

Toronto Paramedics took the man to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators from the Toronto police traffic services unit were called to the scene to gather evidence.

Police said the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

COLLISION:

Dundas St + Indian Road Cr

– In lane-way behind building

– Man lying down

– Pick-up truck has run over him

– Taken to hospital

– Injuries are life threatening

– Traffic Services to investigate#GO1543786

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2019