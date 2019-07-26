1 dead, 3 hurt in serious crash between pickup and SUV in Abbotsford

A young man is dead and three other people are hurt after a serious crash in Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

Abbotsford police said officers and paramedics responded to the collision between a pickup truck and a SUV in the intersection of Marion Road and Wells Line Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show both vehicles with serious damage. The pickup truck is resting against a tree near the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man, died at the scene.

A female in her 20s sitting in the front passenger seat was taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The other passenger, a man in his 20s sitting in the back seat, had minor injuries but was also taken to hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man,” Abbotsford police said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Abbotsford police.