May 12, 2019 5:24 pm

Hwy. 1 shut down after single-vehicle crash near Abbotsford

By Online Journalist  Global News

Traffic backed up on Highway 1 at Mount Lehman Road after a single-vehicle crash outside Abbotsford on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Janet Brown/Twitter
Traffic is a nightmare on Highway 1 just outside Abbotsford after a single-vehicle crash closed a major stretch for several hours on Sunday.

Reports of a car in the ditch off the westbound lanes before 264 Street came in just after noon.

Abbotsford police said they have closed the highway westbound at Mount Lehman Road to allow crews access to the crash site.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed two people have been airlifted to hospital but wouldn’t say what condition they’re in.

Seven emergency crews responded, officials said, along with supervisors.

Traffic is backed up for several kilometres from Mount Lehman Road. Police have set up a detour for vehicles caught between Mount Lehman Road and 264 Street.

The traffic was backed up long enough for some passengers to start playing hockey in the street.

There’s no word yet on when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

