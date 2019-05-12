Hwy. 1 shut down after single-vehicle crash near Abbotsford

Traffic is a nightmare on Highway 1 just outside Abbotsford after a single-vehicle crash closed a major stretch for several hours on Sunday.

Reports of a car in the ditch off the westbound lanes before 264 Street came in just after noon.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police said they have closed the highway westbound at Mount Lehman Road to allow crews access to the crash site.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed two people have been airlifted to hospital but wouldn’t say what condition they’re in.

Due to a collision in Langley, #Abbotsford Police will be #closing Hwy 1 westbound at Mt.Lehman until further notice. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 12, 2019

Seven emergency crews responded, officials said, along with supervisors.

Traffic is backed up for several kilometres from Mount Lehman Road. Police have set up a detour for vehicles caught between Mount Lehman Road and 264 Street.

Breaking: Bad crash Hwy 1 westbound closed at Mt Lehman ⁦@CKNW⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@ErinUbels⁩ ⁦@jarmstrongbc⁩ ⁦@AbbyPoliceDept⁩ motorists stopped people outside their vehicles playing road hockey on highway pic.twitter.com/Hx5OccsWO1 — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) May 12, 2019

The traffic was backed up long enough for some passengers to start playing hockey in the street.

This is Hwy 1 westbound right now near Mt Lehman. Hwy is closed because of bad accident two air ambulances have been dispatched Traffic parked some people like this boy playing road hockey to put in the time ⁦@ErinUbels⁩ ⁦@CKNW⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/anGuNKKf9w — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) May 12, 2019

There’s no word yet on when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.