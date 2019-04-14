Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford
A woman has died after a collision in Abbotsford early this morning.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 30000 block of Fraser Highway.
The 37-year-old victim had been struck by a pickup truck and succumbed to her injuries.
The driver, who reported this crash, remained on scene and is co-operating with the police.
He did not sustain any injuries.
No word on the cause of the crash.
