April 14, 2019 12:19 pm

Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

By Reporter  CKNW

On April 10, 2019, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ensley Drive.

A woman has died after a collision in Abbotsford early this morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 30000 block of Fraser Highway.

The 37-year-old victim had been struck by a pickup truck and succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, who reported this crash, remained on scene and is co-operating with the police.

He did not sustain any injuries.

No word on the cause of the crash.

