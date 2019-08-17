Northbound Deerfoot Trail closed after morning crash
One man is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Deerfoot Trail.
It happened early Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge.
READ MORE: 1 person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive
First responders arrived on scene shortly after 5:45 a.m. and transported one man to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
WATCH BELOW (July 26, 2019): Truck dangles over Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police are investigating the crash, and are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
READ MORE: Head-on crash on Highway 93 sends 4 people to hospital
Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge.
According to police, the closure will be in effect for a few hours.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.