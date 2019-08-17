Canada
August 17, 2019 11:24 am

Northbound Deerfoot Trail closed after morning crash

By Digital Journalist  Global News

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following the crash, which is now under investigation.

Josh Ritchie / Global News
One man is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Deerfoot Trail.

It happened early Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge.

First responders arrived on scene shortly after 5:45 a.m. and transported one man to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police are investigating the crash, and are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge.

According to police, the closure will be in effect for a few hours.

 

