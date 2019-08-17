Head-on crash on Highway 93 sends 4 people to hospital

RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 late Friday afternoon that sent four people to hospital.

Officers were called to a head-on crash on the highway south of Castle Mountain Junction heading toward Radium, B.C.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time. Police said a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

According to the RCMP, a woman in her 40s was airlifted to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Another woman and a man, both believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital in Banff before being transferred to Foothills Medical Centre — their conditions were not disclosed. Another person was taken to hospital in Banff with minor injuries.

The RCMP did not provide details on the vehicles or what may have led to the collision.

Related Alberta girl dies in BC highway crash