News
August 5, 2019 11:32 am

Fatal collision shuts down Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

By Reporter  Global News

Deerfoot Trail fatal crash

City of Calgary
A woman was killed in an early morning crash in Calgary on Monday.

Police said she was driving south on Deerfoot Trail in an SUV that rolled just south of the Calf Robe bridge at 6:30 a.m.

EMS responded but the patient died at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

All lanes of Deerfoot Trail were shut down Monday morning and would remain closed until police complete their investigation.

Southbound traffic was being re-routed at Peigan Trail.

