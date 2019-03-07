Fatal crash closes northbound QEII Highway north of Calgary

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-trailer just north of Calgary on Thursday.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the QEII Highway approaching Veterans Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m.

Airdrie RCMP described it as a “major collision.” Both Airdrie RCMP and EMS responded to the scene.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News when they arrived at the crash, they weren’t able to get near either of the vehicles as both were engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash. It’s unknown if there may have been any other people inside the vehicle.

Two people travelling in the semi-trailer were able to walk away from the crash. EMS said both refused medical treatment.

Northbound traffic from East Lake Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard has been rerouted until further notice.