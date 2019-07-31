Calgary motorcycle-SUV crash leaves man in life-threatening condition
A man is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Calgary on Tuesday.
Police responded to a motorcycle-SUV collision at Woodview Drive S.W. and Woodpark Boulevard S.W. just before 8 p.m.
The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
