Street racing to blame for southwest Calgary crash: police

Two men in their early 30s were injured after a street-racing crash in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Police said a black Jaguar S-type car and a yellow Nissan Silva were speeding east on Spruce Meadows Trail S.W. after midnight.

Close to 37 Street S.W., the vehicles came to a bend under construction and both vehicles left the road, according to police.

“It is believed one vehicle rolled multiple times before the vehicles came to a stop together and caught fire,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors, but speed was a major one, police said.

The CPS Traffic Section is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Calgary Police Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

A ‘significant’ problem

Police said street racing is a “significant” problem in the city that puts lives at risk.

“Drivers who street race are often inexperienced and are driving on roads not designed for high speeds, where there is traffic, pedestrians and other hazards,” a news release said.

Officers reminded the public that police recently launched an operation to prevent street racing, which has resulted in hundreds of tickets, criminal code charges and vehicle seizures.