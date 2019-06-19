Police operation underway to stop illegal street racing in Calgary

Calgary police say well over 200 tickets have already been issued in an operation aimed at curbing illegal street racing on city roads.

Since the operation began on May 1, police say they have written 281 tickets and issued 71 warnings, towed five vehicles, executed one search warrant and laid two criminal charges.

“We have been receiving reports of vehicles driving at extremely high speeds in areas where the typical speed limit is 50 km/hr,” Sgt. Brad Norman said in a Wednesday news release. “Street racing is dangerous and — in some cases — deadly.”

According to police, street racing in Calgary generally happens in city’s southeast industrial parks over weekends with participants that are “younger and inexperienced.”

“Although Calgary’s industrial areas may seem deserted, semi-trailers and other vehicles continue travelling in and out of the areas on a regular basis,” Norman added. “The potential for serious collisions because of this activity is significant.

“Any behaviour that causes a driver to potentially lose control of a vehicle is a concern. This includes racing, doing doughnuts, burnouts, drifting and other stunting activities.”

Police are encouraging Calgarians to report street racing activates to report them.

“We also ask friends and family of drivers that might be participating in this activity to encourage them to stop,” Norman added.