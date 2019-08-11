Crash victim tackles man fleeing Calgary collision involving stolen vehicle

Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on 17 Avenue SE in Forest Lawn on Sunday after a frightening incident involving a stolen vehicle.

“Incredibly, there were no injuries,” said Calgary Police Duty Insp. Melanie Oncescu, of the five-vehicle collision.

She said the incident started at around 2:45 p.m. when a stolen vehicle was travelling north in the southbound lanes of 52 Street.

She said the driver “blew through the intersection at 17 Avenue and struck another vehicle, which resulted in a domino effect of collisions.”

One of the drivers involved in the crash got out of his vehicle and chased after one of the two male occupants who were in the stolen Lincoln Navigator, police said.

Oncescu said the crash victim jumped on the man fleeing the scene and held him until police arrived.

CPS members took another person who was believed to be in the stolen SUV into custody near the scene.

EMS attended the crash but no one was treated.