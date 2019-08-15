Traffic
August 15, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 2:46 pm

1 person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive on Thursday, Aug. 15.

An elderly man was taken to hospital from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on at the Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail intersection on Thursday.

Calgary police, fire crews and EMS were all called to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Firefighters help clean up the scene of a crash on Memorial Drive on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Police said a car and truck were involved in the collision.

EMS said the man was in serious, non-life-threatening condition. Spokesperson Adam Loria said there were no reports of other injuries and no one else was taken to hospital.

The intersection was partially blocked following the collision, with several lanes of traffic closed. However, YYC Transportation tweeted as of 12:15 p.m. that the collision had been cleared.

