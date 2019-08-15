1 person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive

An elderly man was taken to hospital from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on at the Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail intersection on Thursday.

Calgary police, fire crews and EMS were all called to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Police said a car and truck were involved in the collision.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident, EB Memorial Dr at Deerfoot Tr SE, blocking the EB to SB right turn bay and EB left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Y4D1Qe4c23 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 15, 2019

EMS said the man was in serious, non-life-threatening condition. Spokesperson Adam Loria said there were no reports of other injuries and no one else was taken to hospital.

The intersection was partially blocked following the collision, with several lanes of traffic closed. However, YYC Transportation tweeted as of 12:15 p.m. that the collision had been cleared.

CLEAR: The multi-vehicle incident on Eastbound Memorial Drive at Deerfoot Trail SE has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 15, 2019