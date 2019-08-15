Man injured during gas and dash in Holbein, Sask.

RCMP are searching for two men after an employee at a gas station in Holbein, Sask., was injured after allegedly being hit by a pickup truck during a gas and dash.

Shellbrook RCMP said two men fuelled their truck at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday and then reportedly tried to leave without paying.

READ MORE: Woman allegedly threatens driver with gun - Saskatoon police

The employee, a 52-year-old man, tried to stop them by jumping into the driver’s side of the cabin, but the driver responded by allegedly driving aggressively through the parking lot until the employee was thrown from the truck, police said.

The suspects are then believed to have driven away to the west.

Parkland Ambulance said they treated the employee at the scene and then took him to hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: 70-year-old Saskatchewan woman charged with cocaine trafficking

Police are looking for a matte black Ford F-350 Harley Davidson edition pickup truck which appears to have been fully coated in rocker guard/box liner material.

One suspect caught on surveillance video was wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap with a red brim, a black hoodie with large white text on the front, and glasses.

There is no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.