Woman allegedly threatens driver with gun: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say they have charged a woman after another woman said she was threatened with a handgun.
Police said a driver was stopped in the 1800 block of 20th Street West at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a cyclist.
The cyclist then told the driver to roll down her window, according to police, and when the driver refused, the cyclist allegedly pulled up her shirt to reveal a handgun.
The driver fled the scene and contacted police.
Officers located a woman matching the suspect’s description a short distance away who allegedly had a BB gun, police reported.
The 27-year-old Saskatoon woman is charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of an undertaking.
