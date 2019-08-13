Fraudsters convincing HR employees to divert paycheques: Saskatoon police
The latest scam in Saskatoon involves fraudsters convincing people to change direct deposit information to divert paycheques from employees’ pockets, according to police.
A public advisory from the economic crime unit on Tuesday says scammers are now targeting human resources (HR) and finance departments.
READ MORE: Saskatoon crime severity index top 4 among Canadian cities
The fraudsters are often making contact through phishing emails, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
The scam tricks employees into changing the bank account and routing information so that people’s paycheques are deposited into accounts controlled by fraudsters.
Scammers’ emails falsely appear to come from a payroll director or high-profile employee and often say: “I need to update my direct deposit information.”
The fake emails look legitimate, are cordial and well-written, investigators said.
Using services like Gmail, the scammers create a new email account and fills in the employee’s name allowing them to bypass tools meant to detect such fraudulent attempts.
WATCH (Aug. 9, 2019): Saskatoon woman’s plans to buy home put on hold by identity theft
People are advised by police to obtain verification with the actual employee, such as verbal or in-person confirmation, before changing any banking information.
If a similar email is received, people are asked not to respond or engage the sender. Instead, save the phishing email for evidence and contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or attend SPS headquarters.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.