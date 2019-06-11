Fraud charges for man after Saskatoon police seize stolen and fake ID

A man is facing fraud charges after police said they seized numerous fake and stolen IDs at a Saskatoon hotel.

Officers were called to the hotel in the 100-block of Gateway Boulevard on Friday afternoon for a report of fraudulent activity, Saskatoon police said.

Hotel staff told the officers that an occupant of a suite had tried to use fraudulent identification and payment, according to police.

Police said stolen and fraudulent identification and credit cards were seized in the suite, along with electronic equipment used for creating forged documents and a machete.

A man was taken into custody and police said he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The 24-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 17 fraud-related charges and a weapon charge.

More charges are pending as police continue to investigate.